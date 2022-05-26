Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Thu May 26 2022

US Travel Urges Action on Congressional Bills for Industry Recovery

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff May 26, 2022

U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. Capitol Building. (photo courtesy of trekandshoot/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. Travel Association is pushing for the passage of congressional bills that would aid the recovery of the travel industry, which has been negatively affected by the pandemic.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes testified today before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce of the Committee on Energy and Commerce in support of the Visit America Act (H.R. 6965) and the Travel and Tourism Act (H.R. 7820).

In her testimony, Barnes pressed for passage of both bills, noting that they are critical to the ensure the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. in the global travel market.

The Visit America Act would establish an Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism position at the U.S. Department of Commerce. It would also set inbound visitation goals and a national travel and tourism strategy and facilitate U.S. bids for large international events and trade shows.

Barnes additionally pushed for the inclusion of two provisions in the Visit America Act to also be included in the Travel and Tourism Act. This included the Assistant Secretary for Travel and support for U.S. bids for large international events and trade shows.

Janeen Christoff
