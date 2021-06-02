Arch City Offers Surprises for Queer Travelers
LGBTQ Paul Heney June 02, 2021
I’ve lived in Ohio for the vast majority of my life but have spent very little time in the state’s centrally located capital, Columbus. I’ve passed through it regularly on road trips, always heading somewhere else. But the city has received many positive reviews from LGBTQ travelers over the past few years—so my fiancé and I decided to venture to the self-proclaimed “Arch City” for a long weekend to see what the fuss was about.
We stayed at the practically new Moxy Short North, set in the center of the city’s prime arts district (called Short North). The chic hotel opened right at the start of COVID-19, so it never got its proper welcome, which is a shame. Moxy is a fun, well-appointed hotel with incredible views up and down High Street, including toward downtown, a mile or so south.
Our room was comfortable and stylish, and the staff was extremely welcoming and helpful. The public areas are fun and engaging, and a complimentary check-in drink from the bar helped to start our stay off on a high note. A quick walk down from the property’s 2nd-floor lobby and we were in the midst of the action, and maybe 200 feet from one of the city’s most popular gay bars, Union Café.
The queer highlight of our weekend was the fantastic “ANISA LOVE presents BLOCK PARTY,” a 2+ hour show at a new drag venue called District West—there are multiple events each week, so check the schedule. Love’s tribute to 90’s R&B is a fun, infectious trip through the uber-cool playlist of her life and includes some fun sidenotes with the audience, like cornhole games, taking shots and karaoke.
For those looking to hit the bars, other names to look for in town are Boscoe’s (which features some hot all-male reviews), Cavan Irish Pub (the state’s only queer Irish pub), Tremont Lounge and Diversity.
Great Eats, Too
Columbus has a dynamic food scene, and we found a lot to love here. One of our favorite dining experiences was at Slammers, one of about 15 lesbian bars left in the U.S. In addition to some delicious (and dangerously large) cocktails, we couldn’t get enough of their pizza. Their Hawaiian pizza included two perplexing additions to the ham and pineapple—slivered almonds and cinnamon. But we tried it and were immediately sold!
Speaking of pizza, Forno Kitchen and Bar, in Short North, is famous for its stone oven pizza, but don’t pass up on the other Italian fare. Our eggplant parmesan and parmesan-crusted halibut were fantastic, and the slightly spicy cucumber jalapeno margaritas were a lovely compliment.
G. Michaels Bistro & Bar, in German Village, was another highlight, with a dynamic menu and a beautiful setting, inside and out. The service here was stellar, and the chef’s training in Charleston, S.C. resulted in some brilliantly varied dishes, including a very flavorful shrimp and grits entrée and pan-seared scallops with a Thai red curry cream and bok choy.
For those who have a hard time deciding on one cuisine, check out North Market for meats, fish, produce, desserts, and more—as well as more than 15 prepared food options. Or the nearby Budd Dairy Food Hall is a bustling, fun food hall with more than a dozen options; take a seat and a server will come to take your (alcoholic or not) drink order, while you wait for your food to be prepared.
Much More Fun To Be Had
Columbus has many more surprises, we discovered. The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is a must for any amateur (or aspiring) botanist. From formal gardens outside to butterflies in the indoor Pacific Island Water Garden, there’s something for everyone. The grounds include a sculpture garden, a children’s garden and some beautiful spaces for weddings.
One of the city’s newest attractions is the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, located on the edge of downtown. This architecturally striking building houses information on U.S. veterans throughout history, along with details of the various conflicts they have served in. A particularly moving temporary exhibit on the lower level (through January 2, 2022), Depicting the Invisible, is a personal look at the effects of PTSD.
The Franklinton Walking Tour, a deep dive into one of the city’s up-and-coming neighborhoods, was a great way to spend a half-day. Conducted by Columbus Food Adventures (which also does a lovely German Village tour), we saw this area’s burgeoning art district, including 400 W. Rich, a dynamic artist space and popular wedding venue. Our guide, Jim, explained how this town was to be the state’s original capitol, right at the confluence of two rivers. But after realizing how flood-prone the area was, it was discarded in favor of Columbus, with a slightly higher elevation.
What’s more, the tour included multiple stops at breweries, including BrewDog, Land Grant Brewing Company and Rehab Tavern—with food and drink samples at each. At Land Grant, you’ll get to sample BBQ from Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, some of the best BBQ we’ve had anywhere in Ohio, and it goes to say, we’ll be back to Columbus for this, and more!
