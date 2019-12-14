Atlanta Will Be a Change of Scenery for IGLTA's Convention in 2021
LGBTQ Paul Heney December 14, 2019
Earlier this month, the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association announced Atlanta as the host city for its 38th Annual Global Convention, 5-8 May 2021. This will be the first time the city has hosted IGLTA’s premier educational and networking event. The group described the city is “an LGBTQ+ oasis in the southern United States.”
IGLTA generally alternates between one international host city and two North American host cities. The last three conventions have been in St. Petersburg, Fla. in 2017, Toronto in 2018 and New York City in 2019. The 2020 event is scheduled for Milan.
The opening night reception, sponsored by Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, will be held at Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the U.S. and the only marine institution outside of Asia to house whale sharks.
The aquarium, a longtime IGLTA member, has presented the kickoff party for Atlanta Pride for the past 10 years. Voyage, the annual IGLTA Foundation fundraiser held during the convention, will take place under the wings of a 747 in Delta Flight Museum, courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
“We’re incredibly thrilled that Delta Air Lines has donated the Delta Flight Museum for our IGLTA Foundation fundraiser. This ticketed event is open to everyone, allowing the local LGBTQ+ community to mingle with our global attendees—alongside a 747, vintage flight attendant uniforms and other memorabilia! What could be a better setting for an organization dedicated to travel?” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO.
“On behalf of Atlanta’s entire hospitality community, we are thrilled to host the 2021 IGLTA Global Convention and welcome attendees from across the world,” said William Pate, President and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Atlanta is a progressive and inclusive city and hosting this international event will allow us to showcase what makes it a fantastic destination for LGBTQ+ travelers.”
Atlanta is home to the largest LGBTQ+ Pride event in the Southeastern U.S., as well as numerous other well-attended LGBTQ+ events, such as Out on Film, Black Gay Pride and the Atlanta Queer Literary Festival. The city has a large gayborhood in its Midtown neighborhood.
“Atlanta delivers a blend of Southern hospitality and urban sophistication that sets the stage for a successful, welcoming conference,” says IGLTA Board Chair Jon Muñoz. “Our global delegates that have not yet experienced Atlanta’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community are in for a treat, and the venues the city has selected to showcase are truly world-class.”
Why Atlanta? What made it rise to the top of the bid cities? Tanzella was ready with an answer.
“The Southern states of the U.S. generally aren’t considered the most LGBTQ+ welcoming, but Atlanta is a real standout out with an incredible, diverse LGBTQ+ community and the largest Pride event in the Southeast. It also houses the headquarters of many major brands that have active ERGs for their LGBTQ+ employees, such as Delta Air Lines and Home Depot. We look forward to sharing the destination with our attendees from around the world, many of whom may not yet be aware of how much it has to offer LGBTQ+ travelers,” said Tanzella.
