Highlights From IGLTA’s Annual Global Convention
LGBTQ Paul Heney September 14, 2021
After a year off due to COVID-19, IGLTA, The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, held its Annual Global Convention at the Hotel Midtown in Atlanta.
The event attracted more than 400 attendees from 27 countries—and boasted evening events at some of the city’s most impressive spaces, including the Georgia Aquarium, the Delta Flight Museum and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The IGLTA Foundation’s fundraiser event, Voyage, raised roughly $70,000 on the second evening of the Convention, a record.
John Tanzella, President & CEO, IGLTA, told the assembled crowd how much he’d missed getting together in person, and how the annual event, “is like a gay summer camp.” Tanzella noted that the association, “is a big tent of anyone who’s interested in LGBTQ marketing.”
Tanzella also noted that the IGLTA resisted calls to boycott Atlanta in response to the state’s recent passage of restrictive voting laws. He explained that the organization is not a political one, and what’s more, the city of Atlanta is far different from other parts of the state. “Boycotts hurt the tourism sector,” he told the crowd.
Other items he focused on included:
* Expanding LGBTQ+ tourism in India is a goal for the coming year. “We want to help our travel advisors and tourism members sell India — but sell it right.”
* IGLTA is looking to better support transgender travelers in 2022 and beyond.
* This year, the association launched an impact award for smaller companies that are doing wonderful work. The inaugural award went to OUT in Columbia.
He also implored companies to really embrace the queer community—and do it authentically.
“You can’t come around in June and slap a Pride flag on things and then forget us in July. LGBTQ travelers are loyal—and savvy—travelers,” Tanzella said.
IGLTA also handed out several other awards, including the Pinnacle Award, which was given to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The Hall of Fame award went to Matt Skallerud, President of Pink Media. And the Chair’s Award went to Arne Sorenson, the former President and CEO of Marriott International, who passed away in February 2021 after a fight with pancreatic cancer. It was accepted on his behalf in a moving speech by IGLTA Board Member Apoorva Gandhi, who is the Vice President, Multicultural Affairs, for Marriott International.
The future of travel?
A forward-looking panel on day 2 delved into what the future holds for queer travelers. It was moderated by Uwern Jong, Editor in Chief, OutThere Magazine, and included Ranjan Goswami, SVP-Customer Experience, Delta Air Lines; Jody Cole, Founder, Wild Rainbow African Safaris; Rick Stiffler, SVP, Global Sales-Leisure, Preferred Hotels & Resorts; and Miguel Sanz Castedo, General Director, Turespaña.
Sanz Castedo said that the pandemic has given Spain’s tourism board time to think about what they want to do afterward. He noted that so much marketing has historically been too centered on nightlife and gay males. They want to give an LGBTQ perspective to travel in his country, but relating to the arts, cuisine, and history.
Goswami noted that the recovery has been choppy, and with the variant, Delta has been seeing a lot more last-minute travel.
“The Caribbean and Mexico are bigger than ever for us,” he said. “Places that are making travelers feel comfortable and where entry is manageable, we’re seeing travelers come back. We have airplanes and we can point them wherever the demand is.”
He also noted that Iceland and Spain seem to be trending, but “LGBTQ travelers are incredible and they go anywhere.”
Cole explained that in Africa, nearly every country is open. Most have a 48-hour PCR test requirement before boarding your aircraft. She feels that LGBTQ travelers are looking for more remote destinations and wilderness adventures, from safari walks to backpacking trips. And luxury wilderness experiences are going to be big in the coming year.
Stiffler said that areas like Asia Pacific are going to be alive with queer travelers once it opens up. He noted that Mexico has been doing very well throughout the pandemic. He also felt that Canada is going to be exciting once it fully opens up, and city destinations will again be big attractions for the LGBTQ crowd in 2022 and beyond.
