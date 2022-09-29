Same-Sex Weddings, Honeymoons, Anniversaries and Romance in the Yucatan
LGBTQ Alberto Lozano September 29, 2022
Mexico's Yucatan region is a romantic destination by nature, nestled amid an atmosphere of mysticism, magic, color, and history. With places taken as if from a romantic movie, and, in addition, one of the most exquisite cuisines in Mexico, it is the ideal place to live and celebrate love.
In 2021, the state of Yucatan passed laws that made same-sex weddings legal in the state. Earlier this year, those laws went into effect, making the millennia-rich destination an alternative to set the scene for this important occasion.
Yucatan is home to many professional wedding planners who can coordinate all of the necessary details of a same-sex couple's special day. The capital city, Merida's international airport offers nonstop flights from Miami, Houston, Dallas, San Diego and California's Bay Area.
Same-Sex Weddings are now legal in 30 countries, including Mexico.
In the Yucatan, you will find some locations ready to help visitors to find their best wedding destination:
Chable Resort & Spa is a magical backdrop for destination weddings. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, the luxury complex radiates romance and sophistication. Tropical gardens boast a marvelous view of the original 19th-century walls of the former Hacienda, while the exquisite cenote deck is situated in the heart of the Wellness Spa. The property can accommodate weddings of up to 100 people.
Hacienda Xcanatun by Angsana is surrounded by four acres of private gardens filled with lush vegetation and bright tropical flowers that highlight the beauty that made it one of the most important haciendas in the Yucatan.
Just 15 minutes away from downtown Merida the property was restored to its 18th-century grandeur as one of the most iconic henequen (sisal) haciendas in the Yucatan. The resort features 18 historic suites that fuse contemporary details with local touches and 36 brand new, exquisitely designed suites, offering the effortless harmony between nature and modern spaces.
Zazil Tunich is a 65 feet deep Cavern-Cenote located in Valladolid and features more than 500 thousand years of stone formations, Zazil Tunich has been appointed one of the most spectacular cenotes in the region, with thousands of stalagmites and stalactites. It is the biggest cenote in Yucatan.
For those not looking to do a western wedding ceremony, the location offers the opportunity to have a Maya commitment ceremony or a purification ceremony in the sacred water of Xibalba inside the Zazil Tunich Cavern-Cenote. The cenote is surrounded by Hacienda Selva Maya, which can hold large wedding celebrations.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Get Rewarded When You Become a Certified Atlantis Ambassador
For more information on Yucatan, Mexico
For more LGBTQ News
More by Alberto Lozano
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS