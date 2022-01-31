The Best Travel Companies for LGBTQ+ Equality
LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz January 31, 2022
The Human Rights Campaign has recently published its 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool that provides information on how corporations and businesses are doing to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion.
This year, there were 842 companies that earned the top scores in the index and earned the title of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality,” and some of those include notable names in the travel industry.
Below is a shortlist of some of the many travel-related companies that had perfect scores on this year’s Corporate Equality Index.
– American Airlines
– Boeing Co.
– Caesars Entertainment Inc.
– Carnival Corp.
– Choice Hotels International Inc.
– The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
– Expedia Group
– Hilton
– Hyatt Hotels Corp.
– IHG Hotels & Resorts
– JSX
– Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group
– Marriott International Inc.
– MGM Resorts International
– Royal Caribbean Group
– Southwest Airlines
– Travel + Leisure Co.
– TripAdvisor Inc.
– United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
– Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
The Human Rights Campaign has over forty years of experience advocating for the human rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community across the world. The advocacy organization not only published the Corporate Equality Index but also campaigns for more equal government policies.
Its national corporate partners have supported the HRC for years and demonstrate the greatest dedication to its mission. Notable corporate partners in the travel industry include American Airlines, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt and Alaska Airlines.
For more information about this year’s Corporate Equality Index, please click here.
