Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Mon January 31 2022

The Best Travel Companies for LGBTQ+ Equality

LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz January 31, 2022

A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands
A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands. (photo via Drazen_/E+)

The Human Rights Campaign has recently published its 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool that provides information on how corporations and businesses are doing to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion.

This year, there were 842 companies that earned the top scores in the index and earned the title of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality,” and some of those include notable names in the travel industry.

Below is a shortlist of some of the many travel-related companies that had perfect scores on this year’s Corporate Equality Index.

MORE LGBTQ
Madrid gay pride

gallery icon 30 LGBTQ Destinations To Explore in 2022

LGBTQ flag

IGLTA President & CEO Discusses New HIV Traveler Guide

Fort Sumter, Charleston, South Carolina

Four Reasons for Queer Travelers to Love Charleston

– American Airlines
– Boeing Co.
– Caesars Entertainment Inc.
– Carnival Corp.
– Choice Hotels International Inc.
– The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
– Expedia Group
– Hilton
– Hyatt Hotels Corp.
– IHG Hotels & Resorts
– JSX
– Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group
– Marriott International Inc.
– MGM Resorts International
– Royal Caribbean Group
– Southwest Airlines
– Travel + Leisure Co.
– TripAdvisor Inc.
– United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
– Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Human Rights Campaign has over forty years of experience advocating for the human rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community across the world. The advocacy organization not only published the Corporate Equality Index but also campaigns for more equal government policies.

Its national corporate partners have supported the HRC for years and demonstrate the greatest dedication to its mission. Notable corporate partners in the travel industry include American Airlines, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt and Alaska Airlines.

For more information about this year’s Corporate Equality Index, please click here.

For more LGBTQ News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Madrid gay pride

30 LGBTQ Destinations To Explore in 2022

IGLTA President & CEO Discusses New HIV Traveler Guide

Four Reasons for Queer Travelers to Love Charleston

Argentina Celebrates Pride Month as a Leading LGBTIQ+ Destination in Latin America

2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS