Kurtis Rudd Named Trinidad and Tobago Tourism CEO
People Brian Major September 23, 2021
Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) named Kurtis Rudd the agency’s CEO effective September 20. In his new post, Rudd will lead TTL’s effort to “re-energize [Trinidad’s] tourism economy through this most difficult period in history, unite the sector, and define a clear path for the safe restart of international travel,” said officials in a statement.
A Trinidad and Tobago native, Rudd brings more than 25 years of senior management experience to the position, having previously held senior managerial positions with consumer corporations in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, including Shell Caribbean, Prestige Holdings Limited, Courts Trinidad Limited and Guardian Life.
“I am proud to join the diverse and talented Tourism Trinidad team charged with the responsibility of promoting the unique and extraordinary tourism assets of our island to the rest of the world,” Rudd said.
“We are at a critical moment in the development of Trinidad’s tourism industry,” he added, “and we need the strategic collaboration of the private and public sector to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead and move out of this pandemic.”
Trinidad and Tobago reopened its borders to visitors on July 17. Under the country’s current entry protocols, international travelers must be fully vaccinated to enter.
Dr. Keith Rowley, Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister, said the government is planning to implement an app-based digital system enabling travelers to apply for and book travel to the country.
He said he is “satisfied” with the country’s national vaccination program and said Trinidad and Tobago is expected to receive 4,000 doses of vaccines from St Vincent and the Grenadines in the next few days.
