US Travel Association Announces New CEO
People Janeen Christoff June 22, 2022
The U.S. Travel Association announced that the next chapter of the organization will be led by Geoff Freeman.
Freeman, a proven association leader who has a track record of building talented teams and delivering game-changing results for varied industries. He rejoins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership, serving as the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Freeman will begin his tenure as president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association on September 1, 2022.
Over the past 20 years, Freeman has led associations with a philosophy around unity and transformation change. One of his transformational accomplishments was with U.S. Travel where he played an instrumental role in the industry’s signature bipartisan legislative victory establishing the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 and creating Brand USA.
As CEO of the American Gaming Association from 2013 to 2018, Freeman led an industry-wide campaign to legalize sports betting and expanded the organization’s membership to include tribal gaming entities.
At the Consumer Brands Association, where he serves as CEO, he galvanized industry support behind a transformation strategy: defining a new brand identity, growing membership, strengthening the organization’s leadership team and re-establishing the association as a Washington, D.C. powerhouse.
“We are proud to welcome Geoff Freeman back to lead the U.S. Travel Association," said Christine Duffy, National Chair of the U.S. Travel Association and President of Carnival Cruise Line. “Geoff is highly regarded in Washington and well known across our industry for his strategic work to conceive campaigns and programs that opened new pathways for growth in the travel economy. Now, returning to lead the association, Geoff will continue bringing a fresh and strategic approach to advancing the mission of U.S. Travel in its next era.”
Freeman is excited to start this new chapter.
“I am eager to get to work on behalf of this incredible industry, which has long held a special place for me,” he said. “There are few industries more essential to the nation’s economy, more connected to consumers and more critical to bringing Americans together than the travel industry. I believe U.S. Travel’s talented team can continue to raise the bar, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.”
“I’m proud and honored to succeed Roger Dow, who has been a profound leader and important mentor to me. I give Roger my sincere thanks for all he has done, for me and for the travel industry," he added.
