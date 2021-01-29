Xcaret Hotels Welcomes Two New Hotel Directors
This week, Grupo Xcaret announced the appointment of two hotel directors who will lead their unique and cultural hotel offerings in the Riviera Maya including Hotel Xcaret Mexico, which opened in 2017, and Hotel Xcaret Arte, scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. Both properties, which offer the All Fun Inclusive concept, pay homage to Mexico’s culture and traditions.
Lorena Zahoul, recognized in the tourism sector for her more than 10 years of experience and success in the hotel industry, was introduced as General Director of Hotel Xcaret Mexico as it nears its third anniversary.
“I am honored to be part of a team dedicated to promoting our cultural heritage. I join this property with the same amount of passion that the hotel extends to its guests and associates, as well as with the commitment of sustaining a renowned concept forged by a team that believes in the magic it projects,” said Zahoul.
Likewise, Jorge Ducoing, who comes from Hotel Xcaret Mexico and who strives to foster and promote Mexican art, culture, and sustainability within the destination, assumes the hotel director position of Hotel Xcaret Arte.
“Grupo Xcaret is characterized for offering creative and innovative experiences that demonstrate our love for Mexico in an authentic way. I’m confident that this new project will captivate the world as much as it has captivated us; nothing makes me prouder than contributing to promoting Mexican talent and art in its various forms,” said Ducoing.
Hotel Xcaret Arte will celebrate its grand opening on July 3, 2021. The adults-oriented resort offers 900 suites, which pay tribute to prominent and internationally recognized Mexican artists through five buildings called Casas offering unique guest experiences such as weaving, painting, pottery, dance and vegan cuisine.
The hotel also boasts a gastronomic group of chefs who are leaders in traditional Mexican cuisine, and the resort’s primary event and convention venue will be La Casa del Patrón.
Grupo Xcaret is recognized in the tourism and cultural sector for offering casual luxury experiences that holistically complement its parks and restaurants. Awarded with the Great Place to Work distinction since 2005, the group is known for generating a positive impact on society and the planet through sustainable programs, gender equality, inclusion and diversity.
The addition of Lorena Zahoul and Jorge Ducoing to Grupo Xcaret’s family of passionate, unique and extraordinary team members validates the brand’s positioning and growth of creating a team that offers experiences that integrate the best theme parks in the world with exclusive hotels.
