Glamping Goes Global: New Avanti Luxury Camping Experiences
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations July 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: New Avanti Luxury camping experiences are available in Thailand, Colombia, Chile, with added options in Bolivia, Galapagos and Dubai. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
As an increasing number of travelers seek to escape into nature without giving up the comforts of a deluxe hotel, wholesale tour operator Avanti Destinations announces new glamping experiences for FITS going to Thailand, Chile and Colombia, adding to its lineup of glamping options in Bolivia, the Galapagos and Dubai.
Avanti sells exclusively through travel agents.
Glamping experiences may be added for to any customized Avanti FIT itinerary in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, the Galapagos, Thailand or Dubai, which is recommended as a stopover for those flying Emirates to Asia. All glamping experiences include roundtrip transfers from the nearest city.
Thailand - Kanchanaburi tented camp - NEW
Lush national parks and ancient shrines are two reasons to visit Kanchanaburi Province, on the River Kwai, in western Thailand. The other is to visit sites paying tribute to the 100,000-plus Allied POWs and Asian forced laborers who perished building Japan’s “Death Railway” (Thailand-Burma Railway) for Japan during World War II.
Located in the jungle on a cliff overlooking the Kwai River near Saiyok National Park, Hintok River Camp at Hellfire Pass features deluxe canvas tents, in-room air-conditioning, private bathrooms, and private verandas. Guests can use mountain bikes provided by the property, enjoy a Thai massage and watch traditional dance performances by the native Mon people.
This glamping experiences can be easily added to Avanti’s Thailand Discovery recommended vacation. Available 365 days a year.
Chile – luxury yurts outside Torres del Paine National Park - NEW
Just outside the spectacular Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia Camp is an all-inclusive property, consisting of secluded luxury yurts, connected by raised pathways designed to avoid damaging any trees or the fragile environment and yet able to withstand the region’s strong winter winds. The yurts have private bathrooms with hot water, and gourmet meals are served with locally-produced wine. Expert wilderness guides leading daily excursions are included. Available September-May.
Colombia – domes or tents in Suesca and Guatavita – NEW
A short drive from Bogota, clients can stay either in a translucent dome at beautiful Guatavita Lake, a crater-like sacred site in the pre-Columbian Chibcha culture, or in a luxury tent near Suesca, surrounded by rock formations, canyons and woods. A driver and guide are included in both locations. Suesca is a mecca for rock-climbing, trekking and rafting. At Guatavita, once considered the site of the legendary El Dorado, a guided tour of the area around the 50-acre lake is included. Available 365 days a year.
Other Avanti glamping experiences
Dubai: Arabian Dreams overnight at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve – Clients can ride a camel, watch a falconry demonstration, view desert wildlife like the Arabian Oryx or ride a fat bike desert bicycle. They stay in a luxury tent decorated with carpets, dine in a gazebo on an elaborate BBQ dinner, including beer, wine and spirits and sit around a campfire on big cushions with carpets under their feet, watching the stars. Available October 1 through April 30.
Bolivia: Uyuni Salt Flats in a Deluxe Airstream Trailer - Surrounded by nothing but surreal salt flats and the Milky Way, clients stay in a luxury Airstream trailer. A chef prepares their meals under the stars. Package includes all meals, private tours of the salt flats, two nights and flights between La Paz and Uyuni. Available 365 days a year.
Galapagos, Santa Cruz Island: Safari Camp luxury tents – Wake up to the calls of bird species endemic to the Galapagos. This camp is built on raised wooden platforms and includes a 136-acre farm and kids’ club. Canvas tents have private baths and large private balconies. The main tent has a pool and fine dining. All 2019 bookings will include a free ceviche-making class.
