Globus Family of Brands Suspends Travel Through April 30
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Theresa Norton March 12, 2020
The Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – is voluntarily suspending travel across all destinations through April 30, 2020.
The company’s new “Peace of Mind” plan will let travelers booked on trips from March 12 through April 30, 2020, reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. The plan also offers a credit of up to $200 per person when they reschedule their plans.
“We recognize that travelers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveler and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”
For details, please click on the corresponding company links: Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways. Travel advisors can click here.
