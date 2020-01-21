Lonely Planet, Intrepid Travel Team Up for Tour Experiences
Tour Operator Rich Thomaselli January 21, 2020
Lonely Planet and Intrepid Travel are forming a unique partnership called Lonely Planet Experiences, a new venture of trips ranging from two hours to 22 days that will impact the local communities where they take place.
“This is an exciting innovation and evolution for the Lonely Planet brand,” company CEO Luis Cabrera said.
The plans are ambitious, to say the least.
The tours will run on six continents and in 65 countries, ranging from two hours to 22 days. A typical day tour includes a trip through the most famous fish market in Tokyo and an evening stroll through Sydney’s emerging small bar scene.
A multiple-day tour will “uncover the best in backstreets, canals, the countryside and island beaches” in Vietnam, and a Mexico tour offering “enthralling adventure from Mexico City to Playa Del Carmen.”
The tours will be operated by Intrepid’s day-tour company, Urban Adventures. Lonely Planet said the experiences are designed to have “a low environmental footprint while having a positive impact on local communities.”
All tours will have a maximum of 16 travelers and be led by a local leader, use local transportation, support locally owned-businesses and will be 100% carbon-neutral.
This is the first time in the 40-year history of Lonely Planet that it has worked with a tour operator.
