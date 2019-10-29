Luxury Gold Launches New 2020 Themed Journeys With Culinary, Cultural Discoveries
As the era of food tourism continues to grow, Luxury Gold, the worldwide leader in luxury guided journeys, is further meeting travelers’ demands by launching new and exclusive 2020 Culinary & Cultural Discoveries Themed Journeys which our thoughtfully planned and luxurious themed experiences.
Today’s traveler focuses on the how to eat aspect of their culinary travels and seeks immersive experiences, full of learning and in unique settings. Continuing to lead on this gastronomy trend, Luxury Gold’s new experiences take guests on a journey beyond the ordinary to explore distinct destinations that are rich in cultural and culinary delights, alike.
“With our ability to connect to taste makers, we know that one of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its memorable and unique cuisine and the sharing of stories,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Luxury Gold. “Food is no longer a simple pleasure, it exposes culture and traditions, allows for meaningful connections and fosters memories. That’s why we’ve introduced these new Themed Journeys which are in demand and with only one or two 2020 departures. Space is limited, and clients need to book soon.”
Travelers can enjoy these exclusive Exceptional Dining and VIP experiences and relax at luxury hotels while traveling on Luxury Gold’s exclusive Themed Journeys:
Peru Culinary Experience – 8 Days (Departure date October 31, 2020)
Peru has been named the World's Leading Culinary Destination for 7 years consecutively by the World’s Travel Awards and it’s no wonder as the country holds five of the world’s best restaurants, including Mil by Virgilio Martinez. Guests will have the opportunity to experience this renowned restaurant on this incredible itinerary and experience Peru’s culinary diversity.
A journey through the Andes reveals a fresh farm-to-table meal at a working hacienda where guests will learn about the many ingredients that are local to Peru, including over 4,000 varieties of potatoes. They’ll savor the creative combinations thanks to the father of Peru’s gastronomic revolution, Gaston Acurio, as he adds his signature flair at Chicha, during a Celebration Dinner in Cusco.
To understand the history and significance of Machu Picchu, guests will explore alongside a Local Expert and witness one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Making travel matter with The TreadRight Foundation, clients will also visit the Center for Traditional Textiles of Cusco (CTTC) to meet local artisans including Nilda Callanaupa, a weaver, and bring home the wonderful creations that women in this cooperative make by hand.
Chile & Argentina Wine Experience – 8 Days (Departure date November 7, 2020)
From an electrifying performance of traditional tango in Argentina, to world-class vineyards and wineries, the best Chilean restaurants and vistas from Valparaiso, the UNESCO World Heritage city center, this journey pairs the cuisine, wine and culture of Argentina and Chile perfectly.
Expert guides offer an in-depth exploration of the best vineyards in Mendoza, offering guests the chance to sample the New World’s best wines. Introducing Chilean ingredients, techniques and products to the world, Rodolfo Guzmán is the mastermind behind Chile’s best restaurant, Borago, and clients experience his innovative dishes while in Santiago. From edible coral mushroom, to venison tartare, duck hearts grilled in duck fat, guests can expect to find these unique and typical dishes over dinner.
Culinary & Cultural Greece – 8 Days (Departure dates May 18, 2020 and September 14, 2020)
Guests will immerse themselves in Athens as though they are local Athenians. They will discover the colorful tastes of Greece by dining seaside at Greece’s first Michelin-rated restaurant located on a boat that is based on land. They will learn the art of making the perfect Greek coffee at a local kafenio (Greek café) in Athens before enjoying a VIP Experience in the afternoon, where they meet a world-class Athenian scholar and philosopher in the Ancient Agora to understand how ancient Greek philosophy affects our lives today.
Guests will travel to the island of Delos to enjoy a private guided visit to the birthplace of Apollo and learn about traditional farming methods in Mykonos after visiting a traditional farmstead before indulging in a freshly prepared organic meal.
SOURCE: Luxury Gold press release.
