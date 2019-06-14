Last updated: 02:09 PM ET, Fri June 14 2019

Natural Habitat Adventures Announces New Australia Safaris

Tour Operator June 14, 2019

WHY IT RATES: The two new itineraries from Natural Habitat Adventures are designed for passionate nature travelers who'd like to take a less conventional approach to Australia. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Natural Habitat Adventures, the world’s leader in responsible nature travel and conservation partner of World Wildlife Fund, is now offering trips in Australia with two new 12-day itineraries, Australia's Wild North: Kakadu, Daintree & the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania, Kangaroo Island & Australia's Southern Coast.

Designed for passionate nature travelers seeking a less conventional approach to Australia, both 12-person departures explore beyond the continent’s lauded landmarks, venturing into more remote wild regions.

Two naturalist expedition leaders guide each adventure. Explore the north’s ancient rain forests, underwater Eden, and far-flung Kakadu Outback, or head south to the rugged coast on the Tasman Sea to encounter kangaroos, wombats, and wallabies across six national parks.

Australia's Wild North: Kakadu, Daintree & the Great Barrier Reef

In Australia's Wild North, snorkel one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World from coral-fringed Heron Island, an exclusive retreat situated directly over the Great Barrier Reef.

Slip into a protected underwater reserve and swim alongside loggerhead, hawksbill and green sea turtles, tropical fish, and myriad rays. In Daintree National Park, part of Australia’s Wet Tropics World Heritage area, embark on a walkabout with a local Aboriginal guide in search of marsupials, endemic golden bower birds and flora from the Cretaceous Period.

From there, set out into the Australian Outback’s 7,700-square-mile Kakadu National Park to examine ancient rock art, learn the local Aboriginal history, and spot saltwater crocodiles while staying in an open-air, solar-powered deluxe safari camp.

Tasmania, Kangaroo Island & Australia's Southern Coast

Farther down on Australia’s Southern Coast, get acquainted with the native species of Kangaroo Island, a sanctuary setting encompassing Flinders Chase National Park. Join your Expedition Leaders on guided sunrise walks and after-dark wildlife excursions to seek out eucalyptus-eating koala, bandicoots, and the 100-million-year-old platypus when they’re most active.

Later, arrive at Cape Otway National Park, the homeland of the Gadubanud people, to stay at Great Ocean Ecolodge, a zoologist-owned conservation retreat where curious wild kangaroos congregate outside your window and scientists share their latest findings with guests.

From there, fly on to Tasmania for a private glowworm tour of Marakoopa Cave, a quest for the famous Tasmanian devil, and a nocturnal encounter with fairy penguins along the shore of the Tasman Sea.

Trip Details:
Northern departures run May 2020 through October 2020, and Southern trips run from October 2020-March 2020. The northern itinerary begins in Brisbane and departs from Sydney. The southern itinerary begins in Adelaide and ends in Hobart. Some departure dates align, allowing travelers to connect the two 12-day itineraries for an epic 24-day adventure.

Per-person, double occupancy rates start at $9995 + $1570 internal flights ($1750 single supplement). Included are all activities, meals and accommodation, services of Nat Hab Expedition Leaders and local guides, airport transfers, all taxes, entrance fees, permits and service fees, and most alcoholic beverages and gratuities.

As of January 2019, Nat Hab is now offsetting the carbon emissions from guests' international flights to and from trip destinations and will use the offset credits to fund three primary community and conservation projects in India, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

SOURCE: Natural Habitat Adventures press release

