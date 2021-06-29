Tauck Resumes Global Operations
Tauck restarted full operations of 2021 itineraries for August and September.
The move follows the company’s announcement of the resumption of select tours and cruises earlier in June.
Tauck said it anticipates “operating more than 80 percent of its pre-pandemic portfolio of tours and cruises this year, with a full return of all itineraries slated for 2022.”
Programs include Danube and Rhine river cruises; land tours in Italy, one of the operator’s most popular destinations, as well as other parts of Europe; and tours to more exotic places like Morocco, Machu Picchu, the Galapagos and eastern and southern Africa.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the global restart of our 2021 journeys,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “If a destination is welcoming American travelers, and if it’s a place where Tauck operates, we’ll be bringing our guests there in the coming months.”
The company will kick off its river cruise operations on the Rhine River with the “Romantic Rhine” cruise on Aug. 25. Other Rhine and Danube river itineraries are scheduled to commence in September.
It has not confirmed plans for the resumption of the “bulk of its 2021 itineraries prior to today’s announcement,” Tauck said.
“To date the world’s return to travel has gone very, very well, and we have great cause for optimism,” Mahar said.
“However, some restrictions remain in place for destinations like the U.K. and Canada, and we know that as our industry recovers, there will be twists and turns along the way. We’re as prepared as possible, but we know that the best attitude is to expect the unexpected and to stay flexible.”
Mahar encouraged travel advisors to visit Tauck’s website for the most current information and availability. “Restarting operations across the globe isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, of course,” he said. “Visiting the Open for Travel and Travel Updates pages at Tauck.com continues to be the best way for our guests and travel advisors to stay fully informed on where we’ll be traveling in 2021, and the travel requirements in place for those specific tours and cruises.”
