Tauck To Fully Restart US Tours July 1
Tour Operator Tauck Janeen Christoff April 14, 2021
Tauck CEO Dan Mahar sent an email to guests and travel advisors letting them know that the time to travel again has come.
The tour operator plans to resume U.S. operations on July 1, 2021. It is already operating a limited amount of departures, including the Southern Charms: Savannah, Hilton Head and Charleston and the upcoming New Orleans & Mississippi River Country itinerary.
The tour operator also ran several departures of the Wonderland: Yellowstone in Winter during January and February that showed the readiness of guests to return to travel.
“Guests told us they loved their tours, and their positive feedback proved conclusively that we can deliver a true Tauck-level experience while still following all of the appropriate health and safety protocols,” said Mahar.
Recent research conducted by Tauck also found that 95 percent of its guests that have booked travel with the company now through September are already vaccinated, two percent are scheduled to be vaccinated and 88 percent are eager to travel—and not just domestically.
The company is seeing strong books for its U.S. tours. A number of departures are already sold out but several of the company’s popular domestic itineraries, including America’s Canyonlands, The Best of Hawaii and Southern Charms: Savannah, Hilton Head and Charleston have availability.
Mahar noted that restarting in the U.S. seemed fitting from a historical perspective since that is where the company’s roots are firmly planted and where it began hosting travelers in 1925.
On all of the company’s 2021 itineraries, masks are required, there will be social distancing wherever possible and enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures will be in place.
Tauck also has guests complete its Travel Well Pledge, confirming that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or passed a PCR Covid-19 test within five days of departure, that they are free of virus-related symptoms, and that they have not been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Tauck, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS