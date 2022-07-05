USTOA Adds Sky Vacations as New Member
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff July 05, 2022
WHY IT RATES: USTOA is recognized as one of the preeminent organizations for North American tour operators. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Terry Dale, president and CEO of United States Tour Operators (USTOA), announced that Sky Vacations has joined USTOA as its newest Active Member.
This brings the current total to 48 Active Members representing 142 brands.
“As the travel industry continues to gain momentum, it is important for travelers to have authentic, customized experiences to connect them to the places they are visiting,” said Dale. “Sky Vacations has many years of success in doing so and is a great addition to our Active Members. We are thrilled to welcome them to the USTOA family.”
“It’s a great honor to join our esteemed colleagues as an Active Member of the United States Tour Operators Association, recognized around the globe as the preeminent organization for North American tour operators,” said Arvin Shah, president and CEO of Sky Vacations and the Sky Bird Group.
He continued, “Under the leadership of Richard Krieger, our director at Sky Vacations, we look forward to participating and supporting the organization’s important work and strengthening their core value of ‘Integrity in Tourism’.”
As one of the leading outbound tour operators in North America for more than 15 years, Sky Vacations excels at curating custom travel experiences around the world for individual and group travelers. Led by a global team of travel designers, they work closely with travel advisor partners and get to know their clients’ interests and expectations.
Throughout Europe, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Asia, Sky Vacations’ most important goal is providing a program that connects a traveler with a place and its people. The group also prides itself in being a leading industry expert for travel to India.
SOURCE: USTOA press release
Sponsored Content
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS