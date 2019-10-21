USTOA Highlights Portugal’s Off-Season Tours
Tour Operator October 21, 2019
Portugal beckons travelers to its historic, cobblestone villages and pristine beaches in the fall and winter when temperatures are mild and airfare is offered at value prices. With an annual average of 3,000 hours of sunshine, this southern European country offers idyllic scenery and outdoor opportunities year-round.
When comedian Harrison Greenbaum visits Lisbon, Portugal in the travel video series “Recalculating” he ventures off to the local coastal community of Trafaria to take a cooking lesson with a group of grandmas, meet a sea captain at the beach, and even learn a few new dance moves. Tour operators of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) create immersive, fulfilling experiences for destinations like Portugal throughout the year.
Here’s a collection of itineraries for travelers looking to book a trip to Portugal in 2020:
Portugal & The Douro River Valley–YMT Vacations offers a seven-night cruise down the Douro River and a five-night land tour stretching from Lisbon to Porto. Guests will enjoy a port wine tasting in the Douro Valley’s wine region, a walk through the streets of Sintra and Obidos, and a visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima. Departure is available on October 10, 2020, starting at $3,199 per person.
Into the Heart of Portugal–Scenic Tours USA Inc.’s 11-day luxury river cruise is hosted by a National Geographic expert and photographer. Activities include a festive flamenco performance in Salamanca, Spain, birdwatching in Porto’s wetlands, and practicing landscape photography in the Douro Valley vineyards. Departures are available between September 22 and October 2, 2020, starting at $7,395 per person.
Jewels of Portugal–Homeric Tours’ offers a five-day trip through Lisbon with tours of Sintra’s palaces and castles, a day at the Historic Centre of Evora, and visits to Jeronimo’s Monastery, Belem Tower, and more. Departures are available between January and October 2020, starting at $1,165 per person.
Portugal In Depth–Globus’ 11-day trip stops in Lisbon, Porto, Algarve, Tomar, Viseu and Evora for exposure to the best of Portugal’s inland communities and coastal cities.
Highlights include a visit to the Church of Sao Francisco in Porto, an olive oil tasting in Belmonte, and a stop at the 700-year-old University of Coimbra. Departures are available between April 2020 and October 2020, starting at $1,979 per person.
Treasures of Portugal–smarTours brings guests to a collection of historic landmarks in Portugal with visits to the medieval village of Marvao, the Cathedral of Evora, the Belem Riverside District in Lisbon, and the University of Coimbra. Departures are available between April and October 2020, starting at $2,199 per person including airfare.
Other episodes of Recalculating take place in Whistler in British Colombia, New York’s Coney Island, Philadelphia, Mexico City and Slovenia. Watch them all by visiting USTOA.com/Recalculating.
SOURCE: USTOA press release.
