Atlas Ocean Voyages Offering $10k Bonus for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Atlas Ocean Voyages Donald Wood November 12, 2021

World Navigator exterior.
World Navigator exterior. (photo via Atlas Ocean Voyages Media)

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new travel advisor recognition program that gives agents the chance to earn a $10,000 bonus.

Atlas’ new “Unified: In It Together” program will award advisors a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages through March 31, 2022.

The bonus program applies to agents who sell five or more full fare, double-occupancy staterooms or suites, including Solo Suites. The $10,000 bonus will be issued in future cruise credit vouchers payable once the fifth booked voyage has sailed.

Future cruise credit will be paid in four $2,500 future cruise credit vouchers, then an additional $5,000 or $10,000 will be paid as new bookings are accumulated, with no limit to payouts. Future cruise credits must be applied to a new booking within 18-months of issue.

All eligible bookings must be registered at Atlas’ official Unified: In It Together page.

“As our industry continues to recover, Unified: In It Together recognizes and helps drive more business for our valued travel advisor partners,” Atlas President Alberto Aliberti said. “Atlas Ocean Voyages always appreciates travel advisors for their critical role in creating unforgettable experiences for their clients.”

“With Unified: In It Together, travel advisors can earn $10,000 for every five bookings, with no limits, making our travel advisor recognition program the industry's most generous to-date,” Aliberti continued. “We have more offers and benefits planned for travel advisors under Unified: In It Together, so stay tuned.”

To help advisors earn the $10,000 bonus, Atlas is also offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest—up to $2,000 per room—for booking their voyage through an agent between November 16 and March 31, 2022.

Atlas will also provide marketing kits before launching any consumer promotion to help advisors promote the offer to their clients.

