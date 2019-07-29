Become the Next Puerto Rico Travel Expert
Travel Agent Discover Puerto Rico Codie Liermann July 29, 2019
A beautiful Caribbean island with mountains, waterfalls and beaches is how Puerto Rico might be described by some people. Others might talk about the food, nightlife or stunning resorts.
As a travel agent interested in booking trips to Puerto Rico, you’ll want to know a bit more than what’s on the surface—and there is so much to learn. Each region of this amazing island has its own flavor and adventures.
It’s important for agents to also learn about the various accommodations for families, romantic spots for honeymooners and the top excursions and entertainment on the island.
Here’s where the Puerto Rico Travel Expert Program comes in. This Travel Agent Academy course offers travel agents a way to become specialists in this unique destination so they can book their clients’ trips with ease.
There are two courses that make up the program: the General Course and the Master’s Course. The General Course provides agents with an overview of the island’s key attractions, accommodations and what the island offers specific travel types such as families, couples and active travelers. This course includes the following chapters:
1. Welcome to Puerto Rico!
2. Accommodations/Meetings
3. Puerto Rico for Families
4. Couples & Puerto Rico: The Perfect Match
The Master’s Course takes things a step further and allows travel agents to dive even deeper into the destination. They’ll learn the destination’s advantages for special interest clients such as scuba divers, golfers, nature explorers, destination weddings, groups and more. Here are the Master’s Course chapters:
1. Scuba Diving: From Novice to Advanced
2. Golfer’s Paradise
3. Outdoors
4. Explore Porta del Sol and Porta Caribe
5. Vieques and Culebra
6. Selling Pre- and Post-Cruise Packages
7. Weddings/Honeymoons
There’s more to Puerto Rico than stunning backdrops and spectacular cuisine. This specialist program gives agents the knowledge to book trips that meet their clients’ interests and needs. From delicious restaurants and casinos in San Juan to rainforest hikes and small-town surfing spots, the island has something for all types of travelers.
Click here to learn more or to sign up to be a Puerto Rico Travel Expert.
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Travel Agent Academy, Puerto Rico
For more Travel Agent News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS