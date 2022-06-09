Brand USA President & CEO Chris Thompson Talks IPW, National Tourism Strategy and More
Travel Agent Eric Bowman June 09, 2022
Brand USA, which promotes travel to the United States, recently received $250 million in emergency funding.
At IPW in Orlando, Florida this week, we caught up with Brand USA President, and CEO Chris Thompson to see how the organization plans to use that money. The new national travel and tourism strategy aims to bring in 90 million international visitors by 2027.
Thompson also shares his thoughts on the importance of the major travel trade show, which brings several billion dollars of future travel to the United States.
Additionally, Thompson speaks to the recent gun violence in America and the significance of the travel trade.
