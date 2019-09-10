Carnival Adds New Dashboard to GoCCL Navigator
Carnival Cruise Line continues to make improvements to its newly redesigned GoCCL Navigator booking engine.
The cruise line has added a dashboard that enables travel advisors to quickly view and support existing bookings and booked clients.
The new dashboard is located on the GoCCL.com homepage and displays an individual agent’s booking activities in two expandable tabs: Be the Hero Offers and Recent Bookings. It was designed to save time and to support travel advisors in exceeding their clients’ expectations.
“We understand that for travel advisors time truly is money, and our goal with the GoCCL Navigator redesign is to create the most user-friendly and efficient booking engine in the business,” said Adolfo M. Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “With this new dashboard agents have a powerful tool to make and manage bookings that will enable them to be more productive and sell more Carnival cruises.”
Agents can quickly view and redeem Be the Hero upgrades on eligible bookings under the Be the Hero Offers tab. Recent Bookings shows advisors their sales made through GoCCL Navigator during the last 30 days in an easy-to-view summary.
Carnival debuted phase 1 of its redesigned booking tool in July after a year of research that included input from travel agents. The revamped tool was optimized for mobile devices and offers a handful of agent-friendly features—and now an easy-to-view dashboard.
Updates and enhancements to GoCCL Navigator will continue throughout 2019 and will include payment, group bookings and other features aimed at making reservation servicing easier for travel advisors.
Training on how to use the GoCCL Navigator is available via the Learn and Earn Training Program tab on GoCCL.com.
