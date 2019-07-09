Carnival Launches Redesigned 'GoCCL Navigator' Booking Tool for Travel Agents
Carnival Cruise Line has revamped its booking tool for travel agents, introducing the "GoCCL Navigator."
After a year of research and design, including input from agents, Phase 1 of the redesigned and renamed booking engine launched Tuesday.
GoCCL Navigator has been optimized for mobile devices and boasts a handful of agent-friendly features such as an enhanced search function enabling one-step filtering; easier price comparisons on different stateroom categories; interactive deck plans that make it easier to select specific staterooms; improved booking flow for individual reservations and enhanced quick-quote and pricing functionality allowing agents to easily personalize Carnival-branded emails to clients.
The new platform was beta-tested by more than 500 "power users"—Carnival's highest-volume booking agents—this past May.
"Carnival worked with many of our travel partners to understand their needs and make sure that the new GoCCL Navigator booking engine is user-friendly and efficient," said senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing Adolfo Perez in a statement. "The launch of GoCCL Navigator is part of our ongoing commitment to providing travel advisors with the best sales tools in the industry so they can book clients on a Carnival cruise with ease."
The upcoming rollout of Phase 2 will include booking management, payment and group bookings in addition to other features designed to make reservation servicing easier.
Agents can visit GoCCL.com to access the Learn and Earn Training Program tab for the GoCCL Navigator.
Tuesday's opening phase comes less than one month after Carnival launched an exclusive website, brochure and Facebook page dedicated to the Why Use a Travel Advisor (WUATA) campaign focused on promoting the value of travel agents.
