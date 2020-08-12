Emirates Launches Portal for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli August 12, 2020
Calling it a “one-stop shop” for its travel partners, Emirates Airlines has rolled out a bespoke online portal designed to provide complete information for agents.
Tailored for each market, and personalized for each partner to cater to their unique business environment and needs, the Emirates Partners Portal quick and secure access to the full range of information on Emirates’ latest products, services and policies, and to obtain technical support.
The portal also offers a range of functions including self-service tools and support, and in-built automation of business processes, all aimed at delivering efficiency for travel partners as well as providing transparency and clarity on the status of transactions.
“We are delighted to launch our game-changing Emirates Partners Portal to better serve and engage with our travel partners around the world,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. “We invested in listening to our agents and partners, and then we built the Emirates Partner Portal to address their needs whether for information, training or technical support. We are grateful for our partnership with trade communities around the world and are excited to engage and support them through this new platform.”
The portal has been built on the latest technology and on NDC/IATA standards that will provide access to Emirates’ content and real-time operational updates. The carrier said the technology delivers an agile and strong foundation for seamless enhancements and future developments.
“Through the Emirates Partner Portal, backed by the expert support of our commercial teams around the world, we aim to offer unmatched flexibility and empower our travel partners so that they can confidently provide even better services to their customers, and help them to fly better with Emirates,” Kazim said. “This launch comes at an especially critical time in our industry, where the need for the most up-to-date travel information is an essential business enabler.”
