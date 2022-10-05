Expedia Reveals Enhanced Features for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 05, 2022
Expedia Group has announced enhanced and expanded features available to members of the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP).
Key improvements include expanding the availability of the Live Agent Chat feature to additional markets outside of the U.S. and Canada, including Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and the U.K. as well as enhanced capabilities of the quotation tool to allow advisors to name and save quotes for future reference, review and modification. Expedia also made additions to the growing suite of customizable marketing assets.
In the coming months, TAAP will extend Live Agent Chat to additional regions in local languages.
With the improved quotation tool, advisors can track and manage all their quotes in a single place for improved visibility and convenience, Expedia said. Meanwhile, the growing suite of marketing assets includes more than 300 customizable templates for social media, email marketing, banners and more.
"As part of our continuing commitment to helping travel advisors deliver incredible experiences for the travelers they serve, Expedia Group is further innovating our TAAP solutions to put the most useful tools at their disposal," said TAAP Director of Travel Agent Distribution Phoebe Bush. "Travel advisors continue to play a crucial role in the travel landscape, and we’re thrilled to provide them with the resources they need to have an even bigger impact on today’s travelers."
Expedia Group TAAP offers access to a range of travel inventory, including more than one million properties, 200,000 activities, 175 car rentals and 500 airlines. Click here to learn more.
