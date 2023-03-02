Internova Adds 105 Properties To Its SELECT Hotels & Resorts Collection
March 02, 2023
Internova Travel Group is raising the bar on its SELECT Hotels & Resorts Program this year with the addition of 105 one-of-a-kind upscale properties in such destinations as the UK, US, Italy, France, Greece and Spain.
In all, the collection now features upward of 1,600 properties, which provide clients of Internova’s network of travel advisors with a slate of amenities, including early check-in and late check-out, room upgrades, “a value-added hotel amenity worth up to $100,” daily breakfast for two and in-room Wi-Fi, Internova said.
Just some of the properties include the boutique Palazzo Portinari Salviati, set in a 15th-century palace in Florence; Lily of the Valley, a wellness resort near Saint Tropez; Raffles London, located in the Old War Office, once Winston Churchill’s headquarters; Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, situated on 50,000 acres in northern New Mexico; and the 140-acre Wildflower Farms in New York’s bucolic Hudson River Valley.
“We continue to strategically evolve the Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection, always fine-tuning our search for properties that represent the best in luxury travel,” said Albert Herrera, Internova’s executive vice president, partner relations.
“Our Internova travel advisors can feel confident that hotels and resorts included in the Internova SELECT brand will provide their clients with an intimate and luxurious vacation experience, meeting the highest standards for comfort and service combined with the most sought-after amenities.”
Travelers can book SELECT properties through travel advisors at ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection or Travel Leaders Network.
