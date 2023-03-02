Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Thu March 02 2023

Internova Adds 105 Properties To Its SELECT Hotels & Resorts Collection

Travel Agent Travel Leaders Group Claudette Covey March 02, 2023

Raffles London at The OWO, London, England, UK, Accor Hotels
Raffles London at The OWO, London, England. (photo via Accor Hotels)

Internova Travel Group is raising the bar on its SELECT Hotels & Resorts Program this year with the addition of 105 one-of-a-kind upscale properties in such destinations as the UK, US, Italy, France, Greece and Spain.

In all, the collection now features upward of 1,600 properties, which provide clients of Internova’s network of travel advisors with a slate of amenities, including early check-in and late check-out, room upgrades, “a value-added hotel amenity worth up to $100,” daily breakfast for two and in-room Wi-Fi, Internova said.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

John Lovell, president of Travel Leaders Group, TLG 'Best Time in History to be an Advisor' Say... Host Agency & Consortia

Celebrity Beyond, Avoya 2022 Conference, theater, venue, presentations Highlights From Avoya Travel Network's 2022... Host Agency & Consortia

Internova Travel Group Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Gives New Advisors the Tools... Host Agency & Consortia

Avoya Travel Network Logo How Avoya Network Is Enhanced by New Partnership With... Host Agency & Consortia

Businessmen shaking hands Avoya Travel Joins Travel Leaders Network Host Agency & Consortia

Just some of the properties include the boutique Palazzo Portinari Salviati, set in a 15th-century palace in Florence; Lily of the Valley, a wellness resort near Saint Tropez; Raffles London, located in the Old War Office, once Winston Churchill’s headquarters; Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, situated on 50,000 acres in northern New Mexico; and the 140-acre Wildflower Farms in New York’s bucolic Hudson River Valley.

“We continue to strategically evolve the Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection, always fine-tuning our search for properties that represent the best in luxury travel,” said Albert Herrera, Internova’s executive vice president, partner relations.

“Our Internova travel advisors can feel confident that hotels and resorts included in the Internova SELECT brand will provide their clients with an intimate and luxurious vacation experience, meeting the highest standards for comfort and service combined with the most sought-after amenities.”

Travelers can book SELECT properties through travel advisors at ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection or Travel Leaders Network.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Travel Leaders Group

For more Travel Agent News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
ALGVPro

Book Like a Pro With ALG Vacations' Specialist Program

Travel Agent Academy

ABC-CCRA Air Program Launches Travel Advisor Appreciation Contest

Villas of Distinction Announces Free Air Promotion for Travel Advisors

Advisors, Suppliers Gather for Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace

gallery icon Journey to Miami and the Beaches With Travel Agent Academy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS