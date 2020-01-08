Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Wed January 08 2020

Lindblad Expeditions Launches Incentive for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Mackenzie Cullen January 08, 2020

Hubbard Glacier, Alaska
PHOTO: Hubbard Glacier, Alaska (photo courtesy Spaceliner/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Lindblad Expeditions has launched an exclusive Alaska incentive for travel advisors.

Travel advisors who book their clients aboard a Lindblad Expeditions Alaska voyage, known for providing some of the most exhilarating overseas adventure experiences, will be automatically entered into a prize drawing to win one of two Lindblad expeditions to Alaska aboard one of Lindblad’s intimate, purpose-built ships.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Valladolid, Yucatan, Mexico

What's Booking: Valladolid, a Rising Destination in Mexico

Claudette Covey
A member of the jet set.

gallery icon Top Destinations to Book for High-End Clients

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

Riviera River Cruises Rules Out Direct Consumer Bookings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Magic sails to Villafranche, France

Disney Cruise Line Adjusts 2021 Commission Levels

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

This offer lasts from now until March 31, 2020.

The first prize winner receives the Exploring Alaska’s Coastal Wilderness experience.

This expedition explores the Southeast of Alaska and promises sights of mist-shrouded fjords, tidewater glaciers, and islands teeming with wildlife, from brown bears to humpback whales, orcas, bald eagles, and much more.

The second prize winner receives the Wild Alaska Escape expedition.

As Lindblad’s most active Alaska expedition, the winner of this experience can expect long kayak outings, hiking through high mountain trails, exploring quiet bays and coastlines of towering ancient trees, and rafting to an ancient Alaska native village.

Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska
PHOTO: Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo via Noreen Kompanik)

Both prizes promise unforgettable, photogenic experiences in the Alaskan wilderness. Expeditions are led by veteran naturalists, including a Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructor and a wellness specialist

Travel advisors will earn two entries for every guest booked during the qualifying period. As an added bonuses, travel advisors will receive a $250 gift card per cabin booked for Alaska travel in 2020. The more cabins sold, the more entries and gift cards they receive. There is a maximum of $750 gift cards for group bookings (3 cabins or more). All prizes are valid for one category, one cabin for two guests.

To qualify, advisors must provide code 6AGT2020 at the time of booking. To make a reservation, call 1.800.EXPEDITION.

For more information on Alaska

For more Travel Agent News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
cruise ships docked at the port of Juneau in Alaska, USA

Travel Leaders Group Releases 2019-2020 Travel Trends Survey...

Travel Leaders Group

gallery icon Top Destinations to Book for High-End Clients

TravelPulse Q&A: One on One with Jamaica's Donnie Dawson

Recent Data Shows Travel Agencies Alive and Well

Voting Deadline Extended for 2020 Travvy Awards

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS