Lindblad Expeditions Launches Incentive for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Mackenzie Cullen January 08, 2020
Lindblad Expeditions has launched an exclusive Alaska incentive for travel advisors.
Travel advisors who book their clients aboard a Lindblad Expeditions Alaska voyage, known for providing some of the most exhilarating overseas adventure experiences, will be automatically entered into a prize drawing to win one of two Lindblad expeditions to Alaska aboard one of Lindblad’s intimate, purpose-built ships.
What's Booking: Valladolid, a Rising Destination in MexicoClaudette Covey
Riviera River Cruises Rules Out Direct Consumer BookingsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Adjusts 2021 Commission LevelsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
This offer lasts from now until March 31, 2020.
The first prize winner receives the Exploring Alaska’s Coastal Wilderness experience.
This expedition explores the Southeast of Alaska and promises sights of mist-shrouded fjords, tidewater glaciers, and islands teeming with wildlife, from brown bears to humpback whales, orcas, bald eagles, and much more.
The second prize winner receives the Wild Alaska Escape expedition.
As Lindblad’s most active Alaska expedition, the winner of this experience can expect long kayak outings, hiking through high mountain trails, exploring quiet bays and coastlines of towering ancient trees, and rafting to an ancient Alaska native village.
Both prizes promise unforgettable, photogenic experiences in the Alaskan wilderness. Expeditions are led by veteran naturalists, including a Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructor and a wellness specialist
Travel advisors will earn two entries for every guest booked during the qualifying period. As an added bonuses, travel advisors will receive a $250 gift card per cabin booked for Alaska travel in 2020. The more cabins sold, the more entries and gift cards they receive. There is a maximum of $750 gift cards for group bookings (3 cabins or more). All prizes are valid for one category, one cabin for two guests.
To qualify, advisors must provide code 6AGT2020 at the time of booking. To make a reservation, call 1.800.EXPEDITION.
For more information on Alaska
For more Travel Agent News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS