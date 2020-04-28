Playa Hotels & Resorts Helps Travel Advisors Gift Vacations to Community Heroes
Patrick Clarke April 28, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts is launching the "Heroes Service from the Heart" campaign allowing travel advisors to gift more than 30 free trips to their community heroes who have stepped up during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Playa is giving away a total of 31 free vacations, which will include four-night stays for two at any Playa property in Mexico and the Caribbean with the exception of Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. The gifted getaways also include private transfers and a $25 excursion credit.
Eligible travel dates run August 1, 2020, to December 15, 2021. However, blackout dates apply. Participating advisors will be selected by their business development manager sales team, and Playa will begin announcing winning heroes starting as soon as May 15.
"We felt it made perfect sense for the travel advisors to pick the winners as they are in the best position to identify the local heroes," said Playa's Vice President, Travel Industry Sales, Andrea Wright. "These are their clients, doctors, nurses, etc, in their towns. We also wanted them to feel that powerful emotion of giving without any expectation but to say thank you from the heart."
Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts EVP & CCO, added, "We appreciate the hard work and continued efforts our travel advisors make on a daily basis. They truly make all the difference and we look forward to the future and opening our hearts and doors for not only them but our mutual guests. Honoring our front line heroes while thanking our travel advisors came naturally to all of us at Playa. Creating this campaign was something we all wanted to do, so it was created with passion and vision with the hopes of creating a well deserved vacation for those that took care of all of us during these difficult times."
"We often take for granted those that put their lives on the line to help others and the sacrifices so many have made during the COVID-19 crisis. It is an honor to be a part of sharing gratitude for these heroes and VIP Vacations is thrilled that Playa Resorts created the 'Heroes Service from the Heart' vacation giveaway," said VIP Vacations Inc President Jennifer Doncsecz.
Playa has also published a 90-second video thanking advisors for their continued efforts amid a trying time ahead of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month this May.
"To all of the travel advisors, we want to say thank you for standing together with us as an organization. There is light at the end of the tunnel and the world is looking to travel again when it is safe," added Wright. "We are securing interest in future trips for this year. We want our partners to be forward-looking and planning on new business. Our travel advisors should continue to do webinars, learn all you can, and stay current on our great promotions while continuing to speak to clients about future trips."
"Together we are stronger and better than ever."
