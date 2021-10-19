Playa Resorts Hosts White Night for Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society's Leadership Event
When Jenene Mealey, travel advisor at Canary Travel and Vice President of A.L.L.I.E.S., joined the group, she envisioned the society to be a community that puts a focus on growing the leaders of the industry.
“We envisioned a community of aligned loyal leaders who inspire, educate and support each other. It is our belief that the fastest way to grow the business and elevate the industry is to grow the leader,” she said. “The Travel Allies Society was created to bring top agency owners and managers together who embrace professionalism and collaboration in order to raise industry standards. Grow the leader, evolve the industry!”
The Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society officially made its debut in the spring of 2021, in a time where advisors were looking to leaders to make the next move. Since then, events have included the Female Leaders in Travel Conclave in Cancun and the Young Leaders in Travel Council in Jamaica.
Andrea Wright, Vice President of Travel Industry Sales, Playa Hotels & Resorts, has been a supporter of A.L.L.I.E.S. from the start, attending many of the events this year. She stressed these live events are what bring the travel industry together and help it move forward. "This pandemic has taught us all, we are all in this together and want the same outcome, which is helping our industry to continue to thrive," she shared.
The most recent event was the ELEVATE Leaders in Travel Symposium in Riviera Maya. During this leadership event, Playa Hotels & Resorts hosted an elaborate White Night for the A.L.L.I.E.S. at Hilton Playa del Carmen. There was no hesitation in reaching out to Playa to set up an extravagant evening for the group.
“Playa has always been a partner for the Female Leaders in Travel Conclave. Andrea Wright is dynamic and instantly wanted to ensure Playa was part of Female Leaders in Travel, so when the time came to launch ALLIES, we looked no further than Andrea, and she jumped on becoming a partner without hesitation,” Jennifer Doncsecz, President of VIP Vacations Inc. and Chair of A.L.L.I.E.S., shared, adding that this was during a pandemic when many companies’ budgets were being reduced. “She believed in the ALLIES mission and that growing the leader would also contribute to gaining loyalty with ALLIES members and the Playa brand.”
These leadership events are not simply geared towards selling travel or learning to sell a specific destination or brand but instead are focused on inspiring travel advisors who hold leadership roles to rise up and become even better. Attendees have the option to build connections through sharing their own experiences and learning from others.
"It was so unique, and I think we all left energized and learned something new and met new lifelong friends. Cheers to Jennifer Doncsecz for making lemonade out of lemons. The future is looking bright, you just need to focus on what matters and continue to listen to your partners. Together we will move mountains," Wright said.
The events over the first year have proven there was a need for this new type of society. According to Mealey, the expectations have been exceeded. Though the society expected to have 100 members by the end of this year, they already have over 300 requests for membership. After starting with 25 women who lead companies with 600 million in combined annual sales, the group is now at 75 members who lead companies with more than one billion in annual sales.
The White Event topped everything off, and the energy was felt throughout the evening. “Leaders do not go silent in times of crisis. Leaders show up. As soon as Mexico and the Caribbean opened, Playa led the way, hosting unforgettable events in destinations so that travel advisors could experience what it was like to travel during the pandemic,” Mealey said. “I have been fortunate to attend several Playa events this year. Walking into the White Party evoked every emotion. Andrea Wright puts her heart and soul into everything she does, and once again she wowed our discerning Travel ALLIES Society! The attention to detail was over the top, filled with service from the heart.”
