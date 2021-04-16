Experience All-Inclusive Luxury in Playa del Carmen
At the Hilton Playa del Carmen, guests can fully immerse themselves in relaxation and luxury. With a newly renovated design and close proximity to the luxury shopping experience of Fifth Avenue and all of the incredible opportunities available in the Riviera Maya, guests at this all-inclusive resort can enjoy more upscale fun without worrying about the cost.
The Playa Hotels & Resorts property is designed with Italian-style architecture, with a white exterior, stylized Roman columns and decorated iron railings.
The adults-only resort offers poolside cabanas, which are included with some suite categories. Guests can partake in other included activities, like taking salsa and merengue dancing lessons, expanding their culinary profiles with wine and food tastings or enjoying Pilates, aqua aerobics or other exercise lessons.
The resort features over 500 rooms, including swim-up suites and beachfront suites. All suites include free Wi-Fi, a double jetted soaking tub, 24-hour room service, nightly turndown service and private balconies. The suites are designed to evoke a modern, tropical feel, with warm wood tones, light cream and white-colored stone floors, walls and furniture and bright bursts of blues, yellows, greens and reds in each suite’s decor.
The Hilton Playa del Carmen offers seven dining options and a plethora of bars and snack stops. From the casual Kalamata restaurant, which serves fresh Mediterranean fare from breakfast through dinner, to the fancier Chef’s Palate, which serves up creative international haute cuisine, guests will never be bored with the food.
At the SPAzul, guests can enjoy every traditional massage and body care treatment available, but the real specialties are inspired by traditional Mayan culture. Take a Temazcal stone steam bath or participate in a chocolate ritual or a Mayan massage.
From now until May 6, 2021, guests can stay at the resort starting at $132 per person per night, plus receive up to $300 in resort credit. Guests who book before May 6 will also be able to cancel their bookings for free up to 24 hours before check-in.
