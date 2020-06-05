Pleasant Holidays Launches New Tool for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent June 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This new digital support page will keep travel advisors and their clients up to date on the latest travel information. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Pleasant Holidays today announced the addition of its new Traveler Support page to its website, offering travel advisors and clients valuable resources for information and assistance in this COVID-19 travel environment.
The latest addition to Pleasant Holidays’ collection of digital tools for travel advisors, the page includes links to current information resources on enhanced Health & Safety Protocols for 60 key hotel chains, airlines and cruise lines; destination reopening news; the company’s $250 per booking rebooking discount that helps travel advisors convert a canceled booking into a new vacation; travel protection plans, including cancel-for-any reason options; and more.
“For more than 60 years, Pleasant Holidays has set travel industry standards for providing exemplary customer service to travel advisor partners and the customers they serve,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “Throughout this crisis we have worked to keep travel advisors well informed and equipped with the tools they need to create exceptional travel experiences for their clients. We believe this new digital tool differentiates Pleasant Holidays from the competition by increasing productivity and streamlining the sales process.”
In addition to the Traveler Support page, Pleasant Holidays’ list of online travel advisor tools includes:
—Pleasant Pro Academy, a succinct set of online educational courses launched February 2020 offering certification in Pleasant Holidays’ portfolio. Course 1, which can be completed in less than 60 minutes, has certified nearly 2,500 travel advisors to date with more than 500 in process. Course 2 will debut later this year.
—Tuesday Tidbits, a 15-minute mini-webinar series featuring the company’s latest tips and updates from Sales, was recently increased to two sessions twice a month.
—Pleasant Connections (and Journese Connections), the company’s travel advisor-focused Facebook social media channels, provides engaging and sharable content.
The new Traveler Support page on PleasantAgent.com is easily accessed via the menu at the top right-hand corner of every page of the website, including the Travel Alerts page that provides breaking travel-related news of an urgent nature for situations that have the potential to interrupt scheduled travel plans, including weather-related issues like hurricanes and more.
For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333. For Group Reservations, call 1-800-542-9244; for Destination Wedding Travel 1-800-818-9080. Pleasant Holidays is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays press release.
