Puerto Rico Offers New Commission Program for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Discover Puerto Rico Janeen Christoff July 10, 2020
Puerto Rico is planning to reopen for inbound tourism on July 15. In light of the reopening, Discover Puerto Rico is launching a new Travel Agent Commission Program.
Special rates between 12 and 15 percent will be offered for booking a minimum four-night stay between certain dates and at specified hotels.
The following hotels are currently in the program and the list is continually updated:
Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve
Rincon Beach Resort
Intercontinental San Juan
Copamarina Beach Resort
Fairmont El San Juan
In order to book and receive the special commission rates, travel advisors should email the properties individually from a list of contacts.
To learn more about travel to Puerto Rico, travel advisors can become Puerto Rico Travel Experts through Discover Puerto Rico’s certification program.
Puerto Rico has taken a number of measures to ensure the safety of visitors. Those arriving on the island will need to have a negative molecular COVID-19 test. Hotels will be conducting temperature checks, and health screenings and face masks are mandatory.
Most hotels are open as are most beaches and parks. All but one golf course is open to visitors.
