Quintana Roo Launches Online Platform for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 22, 2020
The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) has developed an informative online platform for travel advisors, tour operators and other travel professionals.
In addition to educating users on the geography, beaches, natural parks, events and lodging options available in the Mexican Caribbean, the new platform will keep travel advisors and other industry professionals informed about the latest health and safety protocols in place so that that they can instill confidence in their clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In addition, this platform will allow us to provide confidence to our visitors regarding the procedures and protocols that we have established to reduce the risk of contagion in the Mexican Caribbean," said CPTQ general director, Dario Flota Ocampo, via The Riviera Maya Times.
The new platform, which will feature text and interactive elements, is available in as many as a half-dozen different language options, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Dutch.
Travel agents, tour operators and others can access the platform for free at caribemexicano.travel.
Those who successfully complete the virtual tour and tests will also receive a certificate from CPTQ.
