State of Yucatan and Quintana Roo Join to Follow WTTC Protocols
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 17, 2020
The Secure Travel Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council has been awarded to the whole of the Yucatan Peninsula. This means that the destination has met more than 300 application criteria and received a score of more than 85 percent on the evaluation.
Tourism Ministers of the states of Yucatan, Quintana Roo and Campeche have been working together to promote the Yucatan Peninsula as a single destination, an effort that began at FITUR in 2019, and this relationship has continued to thrive during the coronavirus outbreak and has extended to efforts to create a clean and healthy experience for travelers going forward.
“For travelers, the different certifications from both states are a matter of great importance, as well as the standards that tourism companies offer as a guarantee for their experience and safety, said Michelle Fridman, minister of tourism of the Yucatan. “Tourists do not plan a trip considering the geopolitical divisions between the states, they see all the region as one and that is why the concept of the "Yucatan Peninsula" was created; to generate promotion, connectivity and training strategies, and now, also of approved health certifications; to provide similar experiences in both destinations without removing the individuality of each State.”
“It is important to work together in order to obtain better results, in addition to complementing health protocols with the neighboring state of Yucatan, we share the international recognition of the WTTC, to increase the safety and confidence of the traveler, as well as the certainty of tourist companies that already have adopted the protocols for health prevention and protection,” said Marisol Vanegas from Sedetur Quintana Roo. “With the immediate response of the tourism industry, we are positioning the region as one of the favorite destinations worldwide.”
The organizations are formalizing their collaboration with an agreement that includes four pillars:
—Development and integration of tourism products based on the natural and cultural wealth of each entity.
—Generate joint efforts for tourism promotion.
—Promote the development and the technological exchange that will lead to update the good tourist sanitary practices certificates and adopt any protocol changes that may be established or updated by the Health Ministry.
—Promote training, certification and professionalization programs for the different tourism actors in both states.
This joint venture for sanitary certification will attract tourists to the region as both states are now considered safe destinations for travelers.
