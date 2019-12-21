Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Sat December 21 2019

Recent Data Shows Travel Agencies Alive and Well

Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli December 21, 2019

Getty Images travel agent
PHOTO: Travel agent speaking with a client. (photo via diego_cervo/iStock/Getty Images)

Who said travel agencies were becoming extinct?

According to the latest numbers from the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), airline ticket sales for U.S.-based agencies are ahead of last year’s pace through the first 11 months of 2019.

MORE Travel Agent
2019 Travvy Awards statuettes

Voting Deadline Extended for 2020 Travvy Awards

Headshot of Shannon Knapp, CEO of Leading Hotels of the World

Leading Hotels of the World to Launch First Comprehensive...

Top 50 Jamaica travel sellers gala and awards ceremony

Jamaica Shows the Love to Top Performing ‘One Love&...

With $91.3 billion in sales so far, that’s 2.33 percent ahead of last year’s pace.

Better still, at the current average of $8.3 billion a month in sales, the nearly 12,000 U.S. retail, corporate and online travel agencies in the U.S. have a shot at closing the year with $100 billion in sales.

In fact, according to the travel market research firm, Phocuswright, it was travel agencies that accounted for the increase in airline tickets sold, especially on domestic flights. Domestic sales increased 2.3 percent in November compared to last year.

The total November sales this year were $7.1 billion, up 3.3 percent from November of 2018.

International ticket sales were down 4.5 percent in November, which might also explain why the price of the average U.S. round-trip ticket year-over-year went to $496 from $498.

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
2019 Travvy Awards statuettes

Voting Deadline Extended for 2020 Travvy Awards

Leading Hotels of the World to Launch First Comprehensive Advisor Program

Jamaica Shows the Love to Top Performing ‘One Love’ Agents

Cruise Bookings Continue to Bring Success for Travel Advisors

Universal Orlando Launches U-Preferred Agency Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS