Recent Data Shows Travel Agencies Alive and Well
Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli December 21, 2019
Who said travel agencies were becoming extinct?
According to the latest numbers from the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), airline ticket sales for U.S.-based agencies are ahead of last year’s pace through the first 11 months of 2019.
With $91.3 billion in sales so far, that’s 2.33 percent ahead of last year’s pace.
Better still, at the current average of $8.3 billion a month in sales, the nearly 12,000 U.S. retail, corporate and online travel agencies in the U.S. have a shot at closing the year with $100 billion in sales.
In fact, according to the travel market research firm, Phocuswright, it was travel agencies that accounted for the increase in airline tickets sold, especially on domestic flights. Domestic sales increased 2.3 percent in November compared to last year.
The total November sales this year were $7.1 billion, up 3.3 percent from November of 2018.
International ticket sales were down 4.5 percent in November, which might also explain why the price of the average U.S. round-trip ticket year-over-year went to $496 from $498.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS