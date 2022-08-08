Last updated: 03:15 PM ET, Mon August 08 2022

TourRadar Announces 2022 'Adventure Together' Event and Booking Incentive for Travel Advisors

Claudette Covey August 08, 2022

Vienna sunrise. (photo via Alexpoison / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The adventure booking platform TourRadar will hold its second annual “Adventure Together” event as a hybrid conference in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 18-19, 2022.

Travel advisors who register can begin earning points for a chance to win prizes, including two roundtrip Air Canada flights to the October event.

TourRadar is also offering travel advisors new to the platform 1 percent commission bonuses on its partner portal for all booking made before Sept. 1, 2022.

“‘Adventure Together’ gathers multi-day travel industry leaders together for a lively discussion around the trends, opportunities, and challenges of organized adventures and group travel in today’s complicated landscape,” said Travis Pittman, TourRadar’s CEO and co-founder.

TourRadar provides booking capabilities for more than 50,000 multi-day tours in upwards of 160 countries.

Travel advisors can search for the right tour matches for their clients by using a variety of TourRadar filters, including trip duration, price, age range and more.

“Travel advisors are an important customer group of ours,” Pittman said.

“When consumers work with a trusted advisor we typically see the average order value is 41 percent higher than our online marketplace.

“The pandemic revealed to us a big need for travel advisors around the world to get better access to quality and niche operators and therefore, we decided to build a platform specifically for advisors to book organized adventures through us.”

