TravelPulse Launches Lead Generation Program for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff November 18, 2021
TravelPulse, the web’s premier news and information source for travel advisors and millions of consumers has announced the launch of a new lead generation program for travel advisors.
The program is designed to give travel advisors access to consumer leads from the expansive TravelPulse consumer audience.
“We love travel advisors and are always looking for ways to help them grow their business," said Shawn Murphy, Vice President of TravelPulse. "The pandemic has changed how we travel in so many ways. Consumers are learning that working with a travel advisor is the smartest way to plan a vacation. We are helping to make that connection.”
In its early stages, the TravelPulse Lead Generation Program will focus on matching travel advisors with travelers based on specific types of travel. If a traveler is looking to book a luxury vacation they will be connected with an advisor who specializes in luxury travel. That same connection will be made across additional travel niches, such as family, groups, weddings and honeymoons, ocean and river cruises and more.
With an audience of over 100,000+ travel advisors and millions of travelers, TravelPulse is well-positioned to facilitate the connection between a travel advisor and a traveler.
TravelPulse is working with an initial test group of travel advisors at launch and plans to open up the program to more travel advisors over the coming months. “As the travel industry continues to open up this will be the perfect time to give travelers peace of mind knowing that they can connect with an advisor who will thoughtfully craft every moment of a vacation based on the new way we travel”, said Murphy.
For travelers interested in learning more about the benefits of working with an advisor or to sign up please visit TravelPulse here.
About TravelPulse
Since 2002, TravelPulse has been publishing industry news, in-depth editorial, dynamic video content and important supplier and destination information that has helped hundreds of thousands of travel agents succeed. Now, with dedicated consumer content, TravelPulse is once again revolutionizing the way that travel content is consumed. Through syndication partnerships with MSN, Fox News, Tribune Content Agency and other news outlets, TravelPulse reaches millions of consumers every month. For more information, please visit https://travelpulse.com.
