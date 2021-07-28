Etihad Launches IATA Travel Pass in Seven Cities
Travel Technology Janeen Christoff July 28, 2021
Etihad Airways has begun rolling out IATA Travel Pass in seven cities.
Following a successful trial, the pass will now be used on flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore. IATA Travel Pass offers a one-stop platform for managing COVID-19 documentation and simplifies the travel experience during the pandemic.
"The feedback from the IATA Travel Pass trial has been positive, with Etihad’s guests appreciating its ease-of-use and data security," said Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group. "Etihad is pleased to now make IATA Travel Pass available on flights to and from seven major global cities, providing more guests with the option of simplifying their journey and airport experience."
IATA praised the expansion of the use of its pass.
"Etihad’s decision to expand IATA Travel Pass based on positive customer feedback is a strong endorsement of the solution," said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security, IATA. "Travel pass was designed to provide a one-stop-shop solution for travellers to safely and efficiently manage their COVID-19 documentation and generate an ‘OK to Travel’ which airlines can trust. It’s great to see the app in use facilitating the restart of international travel."
To access the pass, travelers just need to download the IATA Travel Pass app for Android or iOS. They can add their Etihad itinerary and upload vaccination certificates.
