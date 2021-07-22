How To Protect Yourself From Inflight Wi-Fi Leaks
Travel Technology Janeen Christoff July 22, 2021
Flyers love in-flight Wi-Fi access. The problem—its use can lead to data leaks.
In a recent survey from Inmarsat, 81 percent of passengers would use inflight Wi-Fi if available on their next flight, and over 65 percent of passengers who have had access to inflight Wi-Fi in the last year used it.
“Inflight Wi-Fi is a godsend if you are constantly on the go, but there are several things to look out for when using any type of public network,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN. “This is because inflight Wi-Fi networks are the prime targets for hackers because many of them fall short even with the most basic security measures. That’s why it’s crucial to take certain steps to ensure your security while using these types of networks.”
No one is looking out for your digital safety in the skies said Markuson.
“While free Wi-Fi is nice to have while flying for both business and leisure travelers, the convenience of being able to browse thousands of feet up in the air has its own price if certain measures are not taken,” he said. “This is why it’s mostly up to you to protect yourself from possible hackers in the sky.”
Markuson provided several tips for those connecting in the air.
Disable automatic connections: For travelers who often use public Wi-Fi, devices may automatically connect to an open network that they weren’t planning to join. For this reason, Markuson recommends disabling the automatic connection function on the device.
Don’t log in to any sensitive accounts: For travelers who connect to public Wi-Fi, Markuson says that they are better off not using the connection to access any accounts that contain sensitive information because hackers could pick up their details.
Connect to the official airline or provider network: It’s essential that travelers connect to the Wi-Fi network offered on the flight. Networks can be designed to look similar in hopes of stealing data.
Check the legitimacy of the website when entering any sensitive data: Before entering bank information or a Social Security number, users should make sure the website or payment gateway has an HTTPS URL. The ‘s’ in the URL means that it is a secure protocol and data is appropriately encrypted. Markuson says that travelers should also be cautious of sites asking for excessive amounts of personal information while using inflight Wi-Fi, noting that these could be attempts at stealing data.
Use a VPN: A VPN is one of the most robust and reliable methods a traveler can use to protect information and devices while using inflight Wi-Fi. VPNs send traffic through an encrypted “tunnel”, making it extremely difficult to decipher or intercept. Markuson recommends NordVPN, which offers apps on smart devices that travelers use to connect to a public network. They will provide encryption on the go, and users won’t have to worry about browsing public Wi-Fi.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Travel Technology News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS