Uber Launches Uber Explore, a New Way To Explore In-Destination Attractions
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2022
Today, March 1, Uber launched its newest expansion: Uber Explore, a new way to browse and book attractions while in a destination, whether it be something as simple as dinner reservations or museum exhibits, concerts and more.
Users can click on the Explore tab in Uber’s app to see their location’s recommended food and drink destination, art and culture attractions, live music and shows.
With reviews, photos, directions and more, it’s an easy way to explore the best of a destination while there. Based on a user’s Uber Eats and Uber history, they’ll also receive recommendations that fit closely to what they like.
Travelers who book something through Uber Explore can also seamlessly purchase an Uber ride too, with a “ride there now” one-click option.
Travelers who book through Uber Explore can get fifteen percent off their Uber ride there for the launch.
The expansion of Uber Explore is currently in use in fourteen cities and regions across the United States, as well as in Mexico City.
The U.S. cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis - St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle. More cities will be added throughout the coming weeks and months.
For more information, please visit Uber.
