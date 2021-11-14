Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sun November 14 2021

ALG Takes Home Several Awards at 2021 Travvy Awards Show

Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff November 14, 2021

Infinity Pool at Zoetry Agua Punta Cana, resort
Infinity pool at Zoetry Agua Punta Cana. (photo via AMResorts)

It was a big night for ALG Vacations. The company took home many honors during the 2021 Travvy Awards, which took place at the Miami Convention Center on November 11 during the three-day CruiseWorld industry showcase.

In the resorts category, AMR Collection won for Best Hotel Chain-Overall (Gold) and Best Hotel Chain-All-Inclusive (Silver).

Tour operator Apple Vacations won three awards at the gala event, taking home honors for Best Vacation Packager Group-Caribbean (Silver), Best Vacation Packager Group-Family (bronze) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Mexico (Silver).

Blue Sky Tours, which is dedicated to selling vacation packages to Hawaii, won the top prize for Best Vacation Packager Group-Hawaii (Gold)

Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort earned Silver in the Best All-Inclusive Resort-Destination Weddings category.

ALG's Funjet Vacations won several awards over the course of the night as well, taking home top honors for Best Vacation Packager Group-Caribbean (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Family (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Mexico (Gold) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Overall (Gold)

Secrets St. James Montego Bay Resort was honored with a Travvy for Best All-Inclusive Resort-Honeymoons (Silver), and Southwest Vacations won for Best Vacation Packager Group-North America (Gold).

Travel Impressions won several awards as well, taking home Travvys for Best Vacation Packager-Millennial (Bronze), Best Vacation Packager Group-Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Europe (Bronze) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Luxury (Gold).

United Vacations also had a night to remember, receiving Travvys for Best Vacation Packager Group-Europe (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Hawaii (Silver) and Best Vacation Packager Group-North America (Bronze).

Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was also honored with a Travvy for Best All-Inclusive Resort-Spa & Wellness (Gold).

Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.

