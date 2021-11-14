ALG Takes Home Several Awards at 2021 Travvy Awards Show
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff November 14, 2021
It was a big night for ALG Vacations. The company took home many honors during the 2021 Travvy Awards, which took place at the Miami Convention Center on November 11 during the three-day CruiseWorld industry showcase.
In the resorts category, AMR Collection won for Best Hotel Chain-Overall (Gold) and Best Hotel Chain-All-Inclusive (Silver).
Tour operator Apple Vacations won three awards at the gala event, taking home honors for Best Vacation Packager Group-Caribbean (Silver), Best Vacation Packager Group-Family (bronze) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Mexico (Silver).
Blue Sky Tours, which is dedicated to selling vacation packages to Hawaii, won the top prize for Best Vacation Packager Group-Hawaii (Gold)
Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort earned Silver in the Best All-Inclusive Resort-Destination Weddings category.
ALG's Funjet Vacations won several awards over the course of the night as well, taking home top honors for Best Vacation Packager Group-Caribbean (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Family (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Mexico (Gold) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Overall (Gold)
Secrets St. James Montego Bay Resort was honored with a Travvy for Best All-Inclusive Resort-Honeymoons (Silver), and Southwest Vacations won for Best Vacation Packager Group-North America (Gold).
Travel Impressions won several awards as well, taking home Travvys for Best Vacation Packager-Millennial (Bronze), Best Vacation Packager Group-Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Europe (Bronze) and Best Vacation Packager Group-Luxury (Gold).
United Vacations also had a night to remember, receiving Travvys for Best Vacation Packager Group-Europe (Gold), Best Vacation Packager Group-Hawaii (Silver) and Best Vacation Packager Group-North America (Bronze).
Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was also honored with a Travvy for Best All-Inclusive Resort-Spa & Wellness (Gold).
Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.
