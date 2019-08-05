Warm Up Your Winter With Travel Impressions
Travel Impressions is encouraging travel advisors to “Warm Up Winter.” Clients can trade the snow for the sand at more than 100 properties around the world, including options in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, Europe, the South Pacific and the United States with its new promotion.
The Warm Up Winter promotion not only includes a variety of savings all across the globe but also adds exclusive offers not found anywhere else.
Say goodbye to winter at the Pyramid at Grand Oasis Cancun, where clients can take advantage of up to 67 percent savings. The all-inclusive resort features music festivals, colorful shows, multiple restaurants and daily unlimited activities to keep clients occupied at the elegant resort.
Also in Cancun, guest can save up to $500 in instant credit per reservation and receive included bonus amenities at the luxurious Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, and guests can also receive $500 in instant credit per reservation and included bonus amenities when booking the Fiesta American Condesa Cancun.
In the Caribbean, the Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort on the island of Saint Lucia is now offering savings of up to 20 percent as well as a free upgrade for Travel Impressions bookings.
Guests can take advantage of spacious accommodations, multiple pools, a comprehensive all-inclusive program and more.
Hawaii is always a winter favorite, and clients staying at the all-inclusive Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach can take advantage of a fifth night free and a $150 resort credit per room, per stay.
In Spain, clients can receive reduced rates at brand-new, adults-only Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa, the first Secrets property to open in Spain, as well as the upcoming Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa.
Travel agents can visit www.travimp.com/WarmUpYourWinter to see a comprehensive list of savings and value-added amenities for clients.
To qualify, bookings must be received by August 31, 2019, for travel November 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
