Why Travel Advisors Can Count on ALG Vacations
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Patrick Clarke December 09, 2021
ALG Vacations continues to be the simple, solid and smart choice for travel advisors and their clients.
The nation's top seller of all-inclusive vacations boasts one easy-to-use booking engine across all six of its brands—Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations—in VAX VacationAccess. Travel advisors can take advantage of a single sign-in and built-in tutorials as well as tool customization options.
Users also benefit from flexible shopping, having the ability to filter by brand, schedule, multiple destinations, bundles, points of interest, recent searches and more. Plus, enhanced features include live inventory and availability display, clear commission details, financing options, displayed price differences and self-service tech that saves precious time during the planning process.
Beyond the simplicity, ALG Vacations is solid in its support of travel professionals, offering advisors one of the most experienced field sales teams in the industry, more than 100 group booking experts and 24/7 care groups in place to provide round-the-clock assistance.
Travel advisors working with ALG Vacations will also be backed by some of the top names in the industry, including marquee hotel brands like Hyatt, AMR Collection, RIU, Iberostar, AIC Hotel Group and Karisma, among others.
What's more, ALG Vacations' strategic approach has proven successful for countless travel advisors. From education (Education Campus) to marketing (ALGV 360) and even stellar rewards programs like Waves, travel professionals working with ALG Vacations are certain to benefit from a variety of industry-leading tools, programs and support.
