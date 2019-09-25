Vanessa Bloy | September 25, 2019 8:00 AM ET
2020 Wine, Culinary & Spirits Voyages With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Experts in wine, spirits and the culinary arts will be joining special sailings in 2020 aboard Paul Gauguin Cruises as part of the line’s all-inclusive value in luxury cruising. Here's the lineup:
Daniel and Sam Baron - Winemakers, Complant Wines
Daniel and Sam Baron bring a combined 60 years of grape growing and winemaking experience on three continents to their approach to making Complant wines. Their goal is to use artisanal practices and minimal intervention to produce delicious wines of vibrancy that seamlessly express time, place and the cultivated vine.
Aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, they will conduct lectures and wine tastings during the February 15, 2020, Tahiti & the Society Islands voyage.
Robin & Danuta Pfeiffer - Owner/Winemakers, Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer are the owners and winemakers of Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, an ultra-premium, sustainable, 70-acre vineyard with an international reputation for producing world-class Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris.
It is one of the oldest vineyards in Oregon’s acclaimed South Willamette Valley—part of a region named the “Wine Region of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine—and its Pinot Noir was once chosen for a presidential dinner in Washington D.C.
The winery produces only 1,200 cases per year, and its exquisite, boutique offerings are available only directly from the winery or through its wine club. Enjoy a wine lecture and a tasting of Pfeiffer Winery wines when Robin and Danuta join the July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage aboard The Gauguin.
Jeff and Daleen Steichen - Owners, Batch 206 Distillery
Jeff and Daleen Steichen are the creators and owners of Batch 206 Distillery located in downtown Seattle, Washington. Batch 206 Distillery is a true, small-batch artisan facility, handcrafting products in a 1,000-liter, handmade custom Kothe still.
Their award-winning spirits include Old Log Cabin Bourbon, Counter Gin, Old Town Counter Gin, Elliott Bay Rum, and Washington State’s first distilled spirit, Sueno Zuel. They will join The Gauguin on the June 17, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage and present seminars and tastings of their Pacific Northwest handcrafted spirits.
Jean-Robert de Cavel - Chef & Entrepreneur
Award-winning chef Jean-Robert de Cavel has maintained a Mobil 5-star restaurant, opened several restaurants in the Cincinnati area, served as Chef-in-Residence at the Midwest Culinary Institute at Cincinnati State and has been named a Master Chef by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.
In 2010, Jean-Robert’s Table opened in downtown Cincinnati, and in 2013, French Crust Café joined the area. It moved to Findlay Market in 2016, transforming to French Crust Café & Bistro. And his Le Bar a Boeuf began serving customers on Victory Parkway in 2015.
In 2016, he joined forces with partners to open both the fast-casual Frenchie Fresh and the fine-dining delight Restaurant L. During the July 11, 2020, Tahiti & the Society Islands sailing, this acclaimed chef and entrepreneur will offer a lecture and culinary demonstration.
Kim Stare Wallace & Don Wallace - President & Partner, Dry Creek Vineyard
Kim Stare Wallace has been passionate about the wine industry since her father founded Dry Creek Vineyard in 1972. Today, Kim serves as President of the winery, and her vision for the future of Dry Creek Vineyard is clear: honor the past while striving to produce wines of outstanding distinction that consistently over-deliver and provide great enjoyment to wine drinkers.
Together, Don and Kim are firmly committed to a “No Compromises” philosophy, producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines. They are dedicated to all aspects of the business, from vine to shelf, with a goal to remain one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries consistently producing 90+-point wines.
Named one of the Top 100 wineries of 2015 by Wine & Spirits Magazine, the Sonoma County family winery is also 100 percent Certified Sustainable. Aboard the October 14, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage, learn more about winemaking from the Wallaces and enjoy a tasting of their excellent wines.
