June 10, 2019
3 Reasons to Put Antarctica on Your Travel List
If you’re an experienced traveler looking for a unique trip, unlike others you’ve taken in the past, consider planning a trip to Antarctica. This far off land is frequently visited by the Seabourn Quest, one of Seabourn’s ships, and it’s a journey of a lifetime. Here are three reasons why this destination should be on your travel bucket list:
The Remoteness
Antarctica is a remote area, and it does not get a ton of visitors. Whether you choose to stay on the ship and take in the many amazing views or get off for adventurous activities such as hiking and kayaking, it will be a one of a kind trip.
The Wildlife
Animal lovers will have a blast encountering wildlife such as penguins, seals and whales. Since these animals don’t have many human visitors, they are usually curious. Guests should always keep their eyes peeled to make sure they don’t miss a picture opportunity.
The Photos
Not only will guests come home with pictures of wildlife but icebergs and other beautiful scenery. Antarctica is filled with beautiful places to take photos of. Seabourn offers photography workshops, so you’ll be sure to come home with wonderful images to show friends and family.
