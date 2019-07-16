Oasis Hotels & Resorts | July 16, 2019 12:00 PM ET
A Family Friendly Vacation in Cancun
When people think of Cancun, they often think of a long white sand beach and nightlife opportunities. However, this city can also be a great spot for families to go to for vacation. There are several family-friendly resort options, and Oasis Hotels & Resorts is one of them.
There are two sections for families to choose from: Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm. The first is a deluxe choice, and the second is a more budget-friendly selection. Both choices offer families plenty of options for fun and making lasting memories.
There are numerous ways to make a splash during a stay at Oasis. In addition to the large pools on property, the resorts also have the KiddO Zone with a dedicated kids area, supervised kids club, waterslides, splash pads, a kids beach club, kid-friendly restaurants, video games and much more.
When it’s time to go back to the room and relax, families will have room to spread out. Kids can choose to play video games or watch cartoons or maybe take a nap in the air-conditioned room. The family suites have a parent room and also a kids room, so everyone can have their own space.
And for those families looking to step outside of the resort, Cancun and the surrounding areas have everything from parks and pyramids to shopping and snorkeling.
Contact your travel agent or click here to learn more.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS