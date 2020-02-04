Crystal Cruises Blog | February 04, 2020 5:30 PM ET
A Look Inside Crystal Cruises’ Artful Treats
Whether it’s sailing along the river, aboard a small yacht or on an expedition ship, Crystal Cruises takes cuisine seriously. Guests are sure to find only the best meals, snacks and drinks during their vacation with this cruise line.
Jozsef Reichenbach, one of Crystal’s talented pastry chefs, always wants to ensure passengers have a tasty treat to satisfy their sweet tooth. He finds his creative inspiration in all sorts of places, from traditional flavors of the various destinations visited to the many flowers he crosses paths with.
The chefs aboard Crystal Cruises ships prepare all food from scratch, including the pastries, and Reichenbach gets the honor of preparing desserts for guests to indulge in throughout their trip.
Crystal Cruises’ recent MasterClass Series highlights Jozsef Reichenbach and the ingredients and inspiration behind his “delicious art.”
Whether it’s sweet or savory you crave, you’ll find it in the treats onboard Crystal Cruises ships.
Visit the Crystal Insider to learn more and to watch this MasterClass Series on dessert.
