Crystal Cruises Blog | June 10, 2019 4:00 PM ET
A Personal Welcome Onboard Crystal Cruises
One of the goals at Crystal Cruises is to allow all guests to feel at home the moment they step on the ship, giving them a warm welcome from the start to set the stage for a wonderful vacation.
Hubert Buelacher, Crystal Serenity Hotel Director, enjoys being part of the Crystal family and is an expert at welcoming guests onboard. According to Buelacher, “a sincere smile and friendly greeting go a long way,” and this is exactly how he greets each guest.
Growing up his parents rented out rooms in their home to out of town guests, so in a way, he was born into the hospitality industry and learned customer service at a young age. Buelacher has now been with Crystal for 20 years, first as a chef then working in the food and beverage management, and now in his current role.
He explains that Crystal’s president is very approachable and welcomes new ideas from anyone on staff no matter which role they are in. New crew members are always invited to go meet him on their first day of work—this way everyone feels welcome and part of the family.
From brand new guests to veteran cruisers to the entire staff, Crystal Cruises gives a personal welcome to everyone onboard.
