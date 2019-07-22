Avalon Waterways Blog | July 22, 2019 4:00 PM ET
A Unique Spin on River Cruising
Cruising down the river is always better with a good view, and Avalon Waterways changed the game with the Suite Ships’ Panorama Suites. Now that the whole fleet has these floor-to-ceiling windows that convert to a balcony, the cruise line is looking ahead to see what else it can awe guests with.
The Panorama Suites will always excite guests, as they allow for a more usable overall layout of the room. These suites even have bedding that can be adjusted from soft to firm depending on the guest’s preference.
Next up, Avalon plans to look beyond the view to programming. The Avalon Choice program already gives visitors onboard—and off—the freedom to experience three different types of travel styles: Classic, Discovery and Active.
With the new YourWay program, coming in 2020, guests will be able to customize each vacation even more. They can add an Avalon land extension, a Monograms vacation package or a Globus escorted tour. With Monograms and Globus being sister brands, the entire vacation will still be seamless.
In addition to the advanced programming, the AvalonGo app gives guests access to daily schedules, maps and more—convenience at their fingertips!
