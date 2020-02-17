AMResorts Blog | February 17, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Adventure Awaits in Costa Rica
If you’ve vacationed in Mexico and all throughout the Caribbean islands and are looking for something new, consider going a little bit further south to Costa Rica.
This destination is still not too far from the U.S., but it provides visitors with plenty of new and exotic adventures to pursue.
In addition to being ranked one of the happiest countries in the world, Secrets Resorts & Spas by AMResorts says Costa Rica has a number of exciting adventures to participate in during a vacation in 2020.
With more than 20 percent of the land being National Parks, Costa Rica offers lots of opportunities to view exotic wildlife, including various species of birds, sloths and monkeys—guests staying at Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica will almost certainly see monkeys right at the property!
Adventure seekers should definitely add exploring volcanoes to their vacation list, along with horseback riding, white water rafting and cliff rappelling.
As far as beaches go, visitors have their choice of white sand beaches, black sand beaches, surfing beaches, remote beaches and groomed beaches in front of the luxury resorts. There is no shortage of oceanfront spots in this destination.
